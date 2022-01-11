John Cena Loses Peacemaker Helmet To Jimmy Fallon: “James Gunn Is Gonna Be Pissed”

James Gunn isn’t going to be happy that John Cena lost his Peacemaker helmet to Jimmy Fallon. On the late night show, HBO Max’s newest star talked a lot about the DC Comics series and his career. As is now routine, he also wore the costume he donned in The Suicide Squad, much to the chagrin of the director. Cena has delightful comedic timing, which is evidenced by his turn in the comic book film last year. People enjoyed his raucous Peacemaker so much that he’s getting his own show on the streaming service. However, it’s going to be hard to film more episodes if one of the key wardrobe pieces is sitting in New York. For parts of the show, Fallon was wearing the helmet and making jokes about how heavy it was. People at home got a chuckle out of that and the creative team is they enjoy Peacemaker a little bit more. Check out their back and forth down below.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director previously joked with Jimmy Kimmel that a second season was in jeopardy because Cena keeps stealing the costume.

https://youtu.be/5ZmSKKDl6uk

“By the way, John stole this outfit. I just want to tell everybody that we’ve asked him. Because after we shot The Suicide Squad, we shot the Peacemaker TV series, and I kept telling him to quit taking the outfit,” he chuckled. “I know it doesn’t look like it’s that expense, but these costumes are tens of thousands of dollars to put together. And we’re hoping for a Season 2, and now HBO’s not gonna give it to us, because we’re over budget.”

Gunn has been joking about making so much Peacemaker, it would make your head spin. But, then getting a bit more serious, he pointed toward the

“I do think that the TV format, it brings you a lot of freedom that film doesn’t,” he explained. “Film, is so short, you have to keep that plot going from scene to scene. In the Peacemaker show, we were able to take a lot of risks, a lot of chances, explore dramatic elements that we aren’t able to do in a movie, explore comedy in a way that we aren’t, and have incredibly long, incredibly high octane action sequences that take place in every single episode. It really just is everything I love: comedy, drama, action, all in one TV series that doesn’t take itself too seriously but in other ways takes itself very seriously.”

