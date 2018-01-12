DC Announces New John Ridley Project

Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley is taking his talents to the pages of DC Comics.

On Friday, DC announced that Ridley, writer of 12 Years a Slave, will be penning a miniseries titled The Other History of the DC Universe.

The project will examine some of the biggest moments in DC history, and giving new perspectives to heroes who come from historically disenfranchised groups, including John Stewart, Supergirl, Katana, Vixen, Rene Montoya, Extraño and others. Other History will focus on their lives behind the capes and masks, and what they go through to overcome real-world issues.

“I could not be more excited by the opportunity to excavate the canon of the DC Universe through a vast array of characters who’ve earned their seat at the table,” explains Ridley.”I’m very impressed with DC’s commitment to making their history as reverent and urgent as it is engaging and entertaining for all its many fans.”

Ridley will discuss the first details of his project this weekend at the DC in D.C. event in the nation’s capital. The writer is set to speak on the miniseries at the event’s “The Many Shades of Heroism: DC Heroes Through the African-American Lens” panel.

The landmark event is set to begin on Saturday, January 13 at 11am ET, and will be live-streamed on the DC YouTube channel.

The Other History of the DC Universe is set to launch in winter 2018, following Ridley’s work at Vertigo with The American Way: Those Above and Those Below.