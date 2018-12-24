John Welsey Shipp Teases More ’90s The Flash

One of the highlights of The CW’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover event was actor John Wesley Shipp reprising his role as Barry Allen/The Flash from the short-lived 1990 television series The Flash. Unfortunately, Earth-90’s Barry Allen — as he was designated in the crossover — was removed from existence in an instant by The Monitor leaving fans devastated. Now, it seems, fans may not have seen the last of the hero.

Monday, a fan named Alan Burk posted to Twitter their reaction to the second hour of the “Elseworlds” crossover, noting they loved the Gotham and Batwoman elements of the episode, but weren’t quite as happy about Shipp’s Flash. Burke specifically noted that he felt Shipp had been “insultingly underutilized” especially with fans having waited nearly 30 years for his return and said, “we need more 90s Barry Allen.” It’s a sentiment many fans share, but in this case, Shipp responded and, well, it’s a response that gives fans quite a bit of hope.

☺️ perhaps more will be revealed. you never know. Thank you! — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) December 18, 2018

“Perhaps more will be revealed, you never know,” Shipp wrote. “Thank you!”

While the idea of Shipp’s Flash returning to the Arrowverse is one that fans are certainly all for it’s also a real possibility. In “Elseworlds”, we don’t actually see Flash-90’s fate. While we know that the rest of the heroes of his world are dead having seen the devastation of his world in the introduction to the crossover event, Shipp’s hero is simply “poofed” away. While the assumption would be that he was sent back to his world to suffer their fate, The Monitor (LaMonica Garret) is a very powerful being. With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” coming next fall, there’s always a chance that he could bring Flash-90 back to help the heroes fight the larger threat coming for the multiverse.

As for Shipp himself, it sounds like he’d be up for donning the iconic red suit once again. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of “Elseworlds”, he said that the fan reaction to his return made his “heart very full.”

“Watching everybody’s reaction” to his return as The Flash “makes my heart very full,” he said.

“The excitement comes from my colleagues,” he added. “I walked on set in the original suit and Grant said, ‘Man, this is the coolest thing we’ve ever done!’ I’ve never seen this cast as excited as they are for this crossover. Usually I come in after the crossover for the midseason finale, and everybody’s like, ‘Yeah, it was fun, but it was a lot of work.’ This year, everybody is embracing this opportunity. It’s so great, it’s so well-written, it’s so integrated to all three shows and has implications going forward. Everybody’s really excited.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes will return in January.