Joker 2 News Has DC Comics Fans Cracking Jokes
News of Joker 2 came down the pipe this afternoon and fans had plenty to joke about. Todd Phillips will be helping pen the sequel. So many people on social media had to weigh in on the prospect of Warner Bros. going back to the well. Joker was huge for the company in 2019. So many fans were amped to see what Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix would do with one of comics’ most iconic characters. The film raked in a billion dollars at the box office. So, the temptation to revisit Arthur Fleck and his version of Gotham would have been palpable no matter what. Still, the entire prospect is a bit strange because there are only so many ways this next entry could go in a sequel. Regardless, the entire enterprise will generate a reaction no matter what.
When we get this scene in Joker 2>>>>> pic.twitter.com/QdzBpYxFNr— brian (@midsommarz) May 27, 2021
Back in 2020, Joker was racking up big awards nominations. Phillips approached the prospect of Joker 2 with Deadline.
"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course, it comes up. But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."
Jokes on us
Me tweeting we don’t need a Joker 2 movie knowing full well I’ll go see it. pic.twitter.com/1AdDUbZD2j— BroadStBoss (@BroadStBoss) May 27, 2021
The truth
Twitter: WE DON'T NEED JOKER 2— Krimson KB (@KrimsonKB) May 27, 2021
Me: ....ya'll still gonna go see it. pic.twitter.com/nTDQ6VhEq1
Not wrong
Twitter users: We don't need Joker 2
Those same Twitter users rushing to watch it on day 1: pic.twitter.com/eNofYueyHI— NickMan (@NickMansReturn) May 27, 2021
Straight comedy
Joker 2 looks good pic.twitter.com/Dlv8oWa2z7— alexis (@alexisthebb) May 27, 2021
Snyderverse fans are wondering what's up
WB announcing Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix, who notably dislikes sequels and doesn’t care for a Batman/Joker conflict whilst this man broke the internet several times over this year. pic.twitter.com/z3RmrAkre9— John Smith (@JohnSmithDCEU) May 28, 2021
Big Wanda vibes
Plot leak for Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/X8s5wxSP2v— red ♨️ | check out pinned twt (@lafpxl) May 27, 2021
Real laughter
“Can you introduce me as Joker 2?” pic.twitter.com/FM3VWKRCew— Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) May 28, 2021
Questions questions
Will I be able to follow Joker 2 if I didn't see Joker 1 & also if I don't see Joker 2?— Caissie (@Caissie) May 28, 2021