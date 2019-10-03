Joker 2 News Has DC Comics Fans Cracking Jokes

News of Joker 2 came down the pipe this afternoon and fans had plenty to joke about. Todd Phillips will be helping pen the sequel. So many people on social media had to weigh in on the prospect of Warner Bros. going back to the well. Joker was huge for the company in 2019. So many fans were amped to see what Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix would do with one of comics’ most iconic characters. The film raked in a billion dollars at the box office. So, the temptation to revisit Arthur Fleck and his version of Gotham would have been palpable no matter what. Still, the entire prospect is a bit strange because there are only so many ways this next entry could go in a sequel. Regardless, the entire enterprise will generate a reaction no matter what.

When we get this scene in Joker 2>>>>> pic.twitter.com/QdzBpYxFNr — brian (@midsommarz) May 27, 2021

Back in 2020, Joker was racking up big awards nominations. Phillips approached the prospect of Joker 2 with Deadline.

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course, it comes up. But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

