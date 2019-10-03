Joker 2 Fan Art imagines Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been rumored to be developing a sequel to 2019's Joker movie, and it was recently confirmed by the films director Todd Phillips. Phillips took to his social media channels to announce that the sequel will be titled Joker: Folie a Deux, and a few days later it was revealed that Lady Gaga was in talks to star in the movie. Lady Gaga is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn in the film, with it expected to be a musical. Fans are moving really quickly and have already started creating cool works of art of the actress as the character.

An Instagram user that goes by the handle @Clements.Ink creating a cool work of art that features Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The art puts the actress in a precarious position as she's getting her mug shot taken. Lady Gaga looks pretty good as the character with her red and black hair and court jester-inspired design that's similar to Joaquin Phoenix's look. You can check out the Joker 2 fan art below.

Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

What do you think about Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? Are you excited to see the sequel?