Joker Home Video Release Date Revealed

Though the film continues to break box office records and pass the worldwide totals of comic book movies with five times its budget, Joker is already gearing up to arrive on home media very soon. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Joker will be released on digital platforms on December 17 (two weeks from today!) and will arrive on DVD, blu-ray, and 4K on January 7, 2020, making it one of the first films to arrive on physical media in the new year. You can read on to learn more about the special features and additional content available on the home media release for the film below. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Steelbook editions are live now.

Special features and technical specs for the film include:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Joker: Vision & Fury – Featuerette

Becoming Joker – Featuerette

Please Welcome… Joker! – Featuerette

Joker: A Chronicle of Chaos – Featuerette

Optional English SDH, Spanish, Portuguese, and French subtitles for the main feature

Since its release, Joker has gone on to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, eclipsing the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Dark Knight. After its unexpected success, having now grossed more than every DCEU movie except for Aquaman, naturally there has been speculation about what could happen next and if this “one off” movie is the start of a franchise.

“Well, a movie doesn’t make a billion dollars and they don’t talk about a sequel,” director Todd Phillips told Indiewire. “Joaquin and I have publicly said we’ve been talking about a sequel since week two of shooting because it’s a fun thing to talk about…Here’s the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Phillips and Phoenix and their take on the Clown Prince of Crime, but as it stands now the studio just made the most profitable comic book movie of all time, and naturally, they want a taste of more.

If you do want to see another Joker movie, then look for the film to arrive on home media in the coming weeks and give WB another reason to consider it.

