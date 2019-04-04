‘Joker’ Fans Still Wondering if Villain’s Name Is Trolling Former Batman

DC

Over the decades, the Joker has gone by many names and aliases, leaving fans to wonder who the man behind the myth really started his life as. In 2017, the White Knight comic book confirmed that the character’s true identity was Jack Napier, who fans of the 1989 Batman will remember as the name of the character prior to a horrific accident transformed him into the maniacal menace. In Joker, Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Clown Prince of Crime, whose name has been confirmed to be “Arthur Fleck.” While there are a number of reasons why the character might use this moniker, some fans still think the name is ultimately a dig at former Batman actor Ben Affleck.

It’s unclear if the film will reveal that his birth name is Arthur Fleck or if it’s a stage name of sorts, though hearing the name spoken in the new trailer is causing fans to remember that, when shortened, the name could be read as “A. Fleck.” This is likely just a coincidence, but some fans seem to think this was definitely a nod to Justice League star Ben Affleck, who confirmed earlier this year he was leaving the DC Extended Universe behind.

Some have dismissed this as merely a coincidence, yet others can’t help but wonder if this is a loving nod, given that Affleck played Joker’s legendary foe.

Regardless of whether or not this name was intentional, this isn’t the first time someone has noted the connection, with Kevin Smith having brought it to many fans’ attention last year.

Scroll down to see theories about the Joker name before the film hits theaters on October 4th.

