‘Joker’ Fans Still Wondering if Villain’s Name Is Trolling Former Batman

Over the decades, the Joker has gone by many names and aliases, leaving fans to wonder who the man behind the myth really started his life as. In 2017, the White Knight comic book confirmed that the character’s true identity was Jack Napier, who fans of the 1989 Batman will remember as the name of the character prior to a horrific accident transformed him into the maniacal menace. In Joker, Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Clown Prince of Crime, whose name has been confirmed to be “Arthur Fleck.” While there are a number of reasons why the character might use this moniker, some fans still think the name is ultimately a dig at former Batman actor Ben Affleck.

It’s unclear if the film will reveal that his birth name is Arthur Fleck or if it’s a stage name of sorts, though hearing the name spoken in the new trailer is causing fans to remember that, when shortened, the name could be read as “A. Fleck.” This is likely just a coincidence, but some fans seem to think this was definitely a nod to Justice League star Ben Affleck, who confirmed earlier this year he was leaving the DC Extended Universe behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some have dismissed this as merely a coincidence, yet others can’t help but wonder if this is a loving nod, given that Affleck played Joker’s legendary foe.

Regardless of whether or not this name was intentional, this isn’t the first time someone has noted the connection, with Kevin Smith having brought it to many fans’ attention last year.

Scroll down to see theories about the Joker name before the film hits theaters on October 4th.

Uh Oh

Uh oh. It was just pointed out to me the joker’s name in this film is Arthur Fleck… A.Fleck… Afleck… Ben Afleck… Batman… — Kaitlin Monte FOX26 (@kaitlinmonte) April 3, 2019

Wait a Second…

just realised Joaquin’s joker is named A. fleck pic.twitter.com/rcSlylJtAp — ?????? (@KeanusBride) April 3, 2019

They Went There

The new Joker is named Arthur Fleck. A Fleck. They really did it to ‘em — Dylan Dickson (@dylanldickson) April 3, 2019

Disappointing Trolling

I just have to touch on this quick. If you’re going to troll Ben Affleck by changing a villains name The Joker isn’t the one to use. If you’re just changing it bc you can than you’re an asshole. Idk who I’m talking to rn but either way fuck him/her — Jim Bob Langer (@suckmylang) April 3, 2019

Living Under a Rock

Now that the Joker trailer is out, we get to see people find out that Arthur Fleck references Ben Affleck… again. His name was announced months ago. pic.twitter.com/dIkndOqogi — Fake Henry™️ (@comicthingss) April 3, 2019

Part of the Plan

Arthur Fleck… Affleck… Hmmmm oh what a joke ?”Its all part of the plan” #Joker #DCUniverse pic.twitter.com/hMmhYHQ1Mo — Rich Lewis (@zazzbat79) April 3, 2019

Old News

People are just now realizing Phoenix’s Joker is called Arthur Fleck aka A.Fleck, as in Ben Affleck. Snyder was right, people are living in a fucking dream world because this was discovered several months ago. ? pic.twitter.com/win1p8LajC — Clayton Piacentini ?? (@claytalian) April 3, 2019

Has to Be a Joke

The Joker’s name being A. Fleck has to be a joke on Ben Affleck, right? And yes, that’s the only thought I have about that movie. — Nick Hanover (@Nick_Hanover) April 3, 2019

Deep Trolling

There is some deep trolling going on when you give the real name of Batman’s greatest villain as A.Fleck. #JokerMovie — Nat Gertler (@NatGertler) April 3, 2019

No Words