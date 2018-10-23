New ‘Joker’ Set Photos Reveal Joaquin Phoenix Taking a Fall, Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne

New photos from the set of the Joker movie show star Joaquin Phoenix taking a fall and the first look at Brett Cullen as Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne.

The photos were taken while Phoenix and Cullen were filming a scene together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See them in the link below:

Joaquin Phoenix took a big fall while filming for his upcoming #Joker movie! Check out the newest set photos: //t.co/vE4kH19FwJ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 21, 2018

Earlier this month there were reports of Joker extras being locked in Subway cars for hours while filming, leading some to urinate on the tracks. Other photos from the set of the Joker movie have revealed possible spoilers about the film’s plot and the seedier side of Gotham City.

Phoenix’s co-star Zazie Beetz has suggested that this film’s Joker will have little in common with the version of the character played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad.

The filmmakers have already revealed the first official look at Phoenix in full costume and makeup as the Joker. Phoenix is stepping into a role drenched in mythology and mystery, but he’s said before that he isn’t buying too much into it and that he doesn’t consider this to be a “comic book movie” role.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said while speaking with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

Still, the allure of the Joker isn’t entirely lost on him.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real-life struggles,” Phoenix said. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the man who will become the Joker. The film also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. The film will reveal the origin of the Joker, which has been shrouded in mystery for years in both comics and film.

What do you think of the new Joker photos? Let us know in the comments!

Joker opens in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.