Todd Phillips Breaks Silence On Joker’s 11 Academy Award Nominations

At this point, the biggest punchline about DC’s Joker movie is remembering that there was a time when it was looked at as a massive risk, which the studio was reluctant to touch. Flash-forward to 12 or so weeks after Joker‘s release, and the film is now the most profitable comic book movie of all time, a multi-Golden Globe winner, and as of today, the recipient of no less than 11 Oscar nominations, the most of any movie nominated. While fans celebrate and haters rage on social media, Joker director Todd Philips has gotten off the sidelines to comment on the film’s recognition by the Academy Awards.

Here’s what Todd Philips had to say about Joker‘s Oscar nominations glory:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message. #joker #oscars #1111″

Phillips may be feeling good after getting so much validation from the Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Science, but he’s seen an equal amount of hate sent his way. Trolls are still hurling rocks at Joker for being a “glorification of mass violence,” or giving the “angry white male loner” a spotlight and platform – some are even mad at the film for getting these Oscar noms when other (more diverse) films and filmmakers were left out. However, in the end, Joker has been surfing a wave of controversy ever since it was first announced as a concept, and that wave shows little chance of rolling back as the Oscars approaches.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.