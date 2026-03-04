Laterns Reveals Best Look Yet at DCU Green Lantern Rings in First Trailer Teaser

The next chapter of the DCU is closer than fans think. After the success of Superman in theaters last summer, confirming that the big screen was ready for a new take on the Man of Steel, and the hype around Peacemaker Season 2 that set the stage for the next batch of movies and shows, it seems like Marvel finally has some distinguished competition for the MCU. After hitting the ground running, the DCU is primed for a big 2026, and James Gunn has confirmed we’ll get our first tease of what’s next very soon.

HBO Max and James Gunn have taken to social media today to confirm that the teaser trailer for Lanterns, the upcoming Green Lantern TV series that will premiere this year, is being released tomorrow. With the tease from both, though, come some details that we can linger on and which tell us a little bit more about the series. Though Gunn offered a tease about what comics may have been an influence on the series, the actual tease for the trailer reveals the best look yet at the Green Lantern rings that populate the DCU. Check it out for yourself below.

HBO’s Lanterns Trailer Coming Tomorrow, Expanding the DCU

Though a Green Lantern was featured quite prominently in Superman (Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, who is set to return in Lanterns), fans never really got a proper look at the equipment he was carrying as he created his green constructs in the film. Now we have a great look at the ring itself, which maintains the iconic symbol of the hero as fans might expect, but is a slightly more intricate design than how it appears in the pages of comics (or in the Ryan Reynolds movie from 2011). One thing to note is that it appears to have a distinct element in the middle for where the constructs themselves emerge, a new twist on the rings for the DCU.

Not about the ring itself, but James Gunn appeared to have another tease for Lanterns in his own confirmation about the teaser trailer. In a post on social media, Gunn wrote a simple message: “Their legacies continue.” He also included a graphic that features a slew of comic covers with the two characters that will appear in the series Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre). Though not explicitly a confirmation that they were influences on the series, it’s worth looking at the titles as they could provide some clues.

The most distinct of these is Green Lantern #87, the first appearance of John Stewart, which is not only a comic about how he joins the Green Lantern Corps, but which also includes Guy Gardner in a minor role. It’s possible that the story seen in that comic was used as a springboard for the series, in part because it’s about Jordan training Stewart and their clashing personalities.

Another major title seen in the graphic that seems like a major influence for the show and its place in the DCU is the Alex Ross cover for Green Lantern #1, the start of Geoff Johns’ iconic run on the character that picked up from the events of Green Lantern Rebirth. In that series, Johns largely rewrote the mythology of the Green Lanterns and expanded the emotional spectrum to other rings and corps, which gave way to storylines like Blackest Night and Brightest Day. Nothing has been confirmed about what the future holds for the Green Lanterns of the DCU, but a series that introduces the concept on HBO could very easily be used as a springboard for a storyline of that size. We’ll find out later this year when it premieres.