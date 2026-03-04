DC Seemingly Just Killed Superman by Reversing One of His Best Stories

Superman is the hero who started it all. He leapt onto the scene in 1938 and established a genre that has lasted all the way up to now. He’s always been the shining example of what a superhero should be, setting a standard that everyone else has always tried to live up to. Whenever lives are at stake or the day needs saving, Superman has always flown onto the scene to fight for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow. He’s stood as the centerpiece of the DC Universe for generations now, being the face of DC and the one person everyone turns to when the night is darkest. However, as essential as he is, Superman hasn’t always been around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, as of DC K.O. #5, Superman has officially disappeared. The Man of Steel vanished after his climactic fight against King Omega Darkseid, and he’s not returning soon. The main Superman title is even being taken over by Superboy-Prime while Big Blue is missing in action. Superman has well and truly disappeared, but clues about his return might already be present. Superman’s vanishing act mirrors the only other time DC has been without a Man of Tomorrow, that being his slumber after “The Death of Superman.” Where that told of Superman’s death, this story is about his ascension and return, both in nearly identical ways.

A Hero Who Became More

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

At the end of DC K.O. #4, Lex Luthor killed Superman and claimed victory to battle Darkseid. Unbeknownst to everyone, Doomsday arrived, armed with the knowledge that he was made to save the universe from the King Omega. He used the last of his Alpha Energy, the energy of beginnings, to revive Superman, who took down Lex and was crowned Earth’s King Omega. He merged with the Heart of Apocalypse, and the clash of titans began. While Darkseid initially had the upper hand, Superman managed to pull ahead, absorbing the energy of the Big Bang. The Heart saw a chance for Superman to win and urged him to do it, to make his perfect universe a reality, but Superman refused.

Instead of destroying Darkseid, he used his power to summon every hero in reality, and together, they beat Darkseid back to the Absolute Universe, creating a rift that would protect the Prime Universe for a time. Superman rejected his status as King Omega, saying that no one person should decide the universe’s fate. It should be everyone. He infused the world’s heroes with his Alpha Energy, then said he had to leave for a while. He had a mission to complete, but he would return when it was done. And so, Superman left the world once again, but his return could very well mirror how he left the first time.

The Death and Return of Superman, Once Again

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The ending of DC K.O. very clearly draws comparisons to “The Death of Superman,” but reverses the plot threads. Instead of being the tool of Superman’s destruction, Doomsday is a narratively rich character who sacrifices himself to bring Superman back to life. Superman disappears, but this time we know that he’s coming back, whereas nobody knew if he would the first time he died. The biggest evidence of this connection, however, is the events that immediately follow both. “Reign of the Supermen” was a storyline about the four successors to Superman’s lineage competing to be the next Man of Tomorrow. In the end, the original Superman returned and set the record straight.

Meanwhile, the next issue of all of the Superman-adjacent books is leading into “Reign of the Superboys,” which will feature Superboys from across time and space being transported to the present. Superman’s death kick-starts both, which could indicate that his mission will coincide with why these events take place. With a young Jon Kent and Boy Thunder returning from their torturous young adult years, this could indicate Superman using the last of his semi-divine powers to rescue his son and the boy he considered a son. Or, more likely, this event is the result of someone either trying to find or destroy Superman and his legacy, now that the Man of Steel is missing in action.

Regardless of why “Reign of the Superboys” is happening, it’s clear that DC wants us to connect it and DC K.O. with “The Death of Superman.” Even though the plot beats were reversed, both still follow the same general structure of Superman disappearing after facing a threat only he could defeat, and he’s going to return from both. Of course, with all the reversals going around, it could even be possible that DC is going to let Superman stay gone for at least a few months or even a year to build up to a dramatic return, using the numerous Superboys to fill the void.

It would be the ultimate reversal to effectively remake the story that brought Superman back from the dead, only to not bring him back from his ascension to wherever he is now. How long do you think Superman will be gone for? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!

DC K.O. #5 is on sale now!