Joker Origin Movie Adds ‘Glow’s Marc Maron

Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker origin movie is in talks to add another member to its talented cast.

The latest actor to be attached to the film is Marc Maron, who many will know from his role on Netflix’s Glow as well as his popular WTF podcast. Maron’s role is reported to be an agent of Robert De Niro’s talk show, and he has a hand in booking Phoenix’s Joker on the show. This is the catalyst in his eventual change into the Joker.

Maron recently wrapped up season 2 of Glow, which is likely to get a 3rd season, and a part in this type of film would be a first for him. Maron isn’t the biggest proponent of superhero films on his podcast, but this might be the perfect avenue for him in regards to the genre, as this Joker film is definitely going for something a bit different than your standard superhero fare.

This is something Phoenix stressed in a recent interview, saying this film is unlike anything he’s seen before.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix told Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

The film will be produced by Martin Scorsese and will be a dark and gritty take on the character that shows how he came to be the Clown Prince of Crime. The story is expected to take elements from The Killing Joke, and center around a failed 1980s comedian who turns to crime after bombing time and time again.

This will be one of two Joker projects in the works. A standalone Joker film with Jared Leto reprising his role from Suicide Squad is also in development, and it is unknown if he will also return for the upcoming Suicide Squad 2. Leto’s film will take place within the confines of movie continuity though, while this origin film will be under a new label that DC and Warner Bros. have yet to announce.

