Joker Passes Aladdin at Box Office to Become Sixth Highest Grossing Movie of the Year

Joker was released in theaters back in October and has surprised many by breaking tons of box office records. First, the DC film broke many October records before beating Deadpool to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and it was revealed last month that the movie had become the first R-rated movie in box office history to earn $1 billion. According to Box Office Mojo, the film just hit another milestone, beating Aladdin to become the sixth highest-grossing movie of the year.

Joker has now made $1,050,891,623 world wide, beating Aladdin‘s $1,050,693,953. Currently, Aladdin is still slightly ahead in domestic sales, having earned $355,559,216 over Joker‘s $331,391,623.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only movies to beat Joker in 2019 are Toy Story 4 ($1,073,394,593 worldwide and $434,038,008 domestic), Captain Marvel ($1,128,274,794 worldwide and $426,829,839 domestic), Spider-Man: Far from Home ($1,131,927,996 worldwide, $390,532,085 domestic), The Lion King ($1,656,313,097 worldwide and $543,638,043 domestic), and Avengers: Endgame ($2,797,800,564 worldwide and $858,373,000 domestic).

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s reached 69%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score remains fairly high. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

Back when Joker hit $800 million at the box office, Warner Bros. released the following statement:

“Todd Phillips’s bold, creative vision is evident in every frame of ‘Joker,’ matched only by Joaquin Phoenix’s incomparable interpretation of this iconic character. What they and everyone who worked on this film created has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide. We congratulate them and our colleagues at DC on reaching this extraordinary benchmark, and I personally want to congratulate the entire Warner Bros. team on the roll-out of this film.”

Joker is still playing in select theaters. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.