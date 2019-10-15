Riverdale Star Shares Praise for Joker

Despite some initial controversy and a considerable number of negative critical reviews, Todd Phillips’ Joker certainly has its fans. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score remains strong as does its box office receipts, but Joker also has its share of celebrity praise as well and that includes glowing remarks from Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch. The actress recently gushed about her enjoyment of the film to Variety and declared it possibly the best film she’s seen in the last five years.

Petsch was initially asked what her favorite scary movie is and while she acknowledged that Joker isn’t a scary movie, she did take the opportunity to talk about just how much she had enjoyed it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Madelaine Petsch thinks #Joker is the best film she’s seen all year, “maybe in the last five” #WomenInHollywood pic.twitter.com/n7WWCeZ4G9 — Variety (@Variety) October 15, 2019

“My favorite scary movie…I just watched Joker,” Petsch said. “Not a scary movie but shout out to Joker an incredible film. I think the best film I’ve seen all year, maybe in the last five, I don’t know.”

While some could argue that there have been a lot of good movies in the past five years, what can’t be denied is the box office success of Joker. The film is now the highest grossing movie of the year for Warner Bros. with a still-growing worldwide box office of $543 million. The film has also broken quite a few box office records, including the biggest ever October opening with its October 4 start. Some of the success of the film can be attributed to the early controversy that dominated media coverage.

“Not only did Joker over-perform in North America, but also internationally where the acclaim, buzz and controversy surrounding the film resonated strongly with moviegoers who put the film at the top of their cinematic priority list,” ComScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian previously told Variety of the headline-making outcry surrounding Joker pre-release. “Movies that become part of the general conversation due to their controversial nature are often those that transcend their status as a movie to become a cultural event and this is exactly what happened with Joker.”

Joker is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

What do you think about Petsch’s glowing praise of Joker? Let us know in the comments below.