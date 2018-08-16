‘Jumanji’ Star Wonders Why He Hasn’t Played Superman Yet

More than two decades after the original Jumanji, the film’s sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, became a breakout hit, ensuring another film in the franchise was on its way. After finding success in the family-friendly adventure, actor Alex Wolff went on to star in one of the year’s most horrifying and critically-acclaimed films with Hereditary. With many more projects on the horizon, the actor can’t help but wonder why he’s yet to star as Superman.

“I think that I should play Superman. And, honestly, I’m confused why I haven’t played Superman previous to now, because I’m 20 and I’ve been waiting 20 years to play Superman, so really I’m just waiting to play Superman,” the actor joked with ComicBook.com. “So just let everybody know. Let’s knock on every door. Like, Henry Cavill, you go do your thing, but when you’re done, you hang up the cape, I’m coming in for the kill.”

In Jumanji, Wolff played Spencer, a high schooler who reluctantly helped out a former friend by completing their school assignments for them. Audiences were instantly sympathetic with the character, as he wanted nothing more than to help out someone who used to be close to him, but if Wolff had his way, he’d much rather enter the world of comic book films as an antagonist.

“Honestly, sincerely, I am interested in playing a superhero, but I am much, much, much more in playing super villains,” Wolff admitted. “And I will play any super villain. I would have a lot of fun doing that. Much more interested in playing the bad guys.”

Following the success of the recent Jumanji, a sequel was announced, which is slated to land in theaters around Christmas of 2019. Based on the current state of the DC Extended Universe, it’s much more likely to see Wolff appear in multiple Jumanji sequels before seeing Cavill as Superman again.

In the aftermath of Justice League being a box office and critical disappointment for the DCEU, the shared universe saw multiple shifts in release dates and prioritizing of projects. Despite the actor being interested in reprising the role, there are currently no definitive plans for Cavill regarding a Man of Steel or Justice League sequel.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” Cavill recently shared with Collider. “It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Superman and the Jumanji series.

