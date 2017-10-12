Justice League: Aquaman Exclusive First Look Video Released

The Justice League will finally come together on the big screen, and now fans have their best look yet at what Aquaman brings to the team.

The hero is easily one of the standout highlights from the first few trailers, with a different but delightful take on the character who rules the seas in the comics. As Jason Momoa notes in this first look video, his comic origins will remain intact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He comes from two different worlds,” Momoa said. “He’s half man half Atlantean.”

The King of Atlantis aspect of Aquaman is also being kept, but fans aren’t seeing that version of the character just yet. “He is the heir to the throne of Atlantis, but he’s not the king yet,” Momoa said.

The new video features a few spots of new footage, including one that seems like it takes place before he unites with the League.He can be seen without his ceremonial armor underwater, with what looks like a statue behind him. Could that be the key to getting his armor and trident? It seems like it could have something to do with it, and perhaps the catalyst to him joining the League in the first place, something that unlocks his true potential.

“When he finds his place with the Justice League, that’s when he can really put his skills to use,” Momoa said.

Also shown is a quick shot of Mera, alongside two other Atlanteans, but their identities are not known at this time.

Fans can also see the amazing sequence where Aquaman lands on the Batmobile, something that Momoa counts among his favorite parts of the movie.

“One of my favorite things to film is when I jumped on the Batmobile,” Momoa said. “It’s badass. I was like “I can’t believe I’m surfing the Batmobile right now.”

You can view the full first look at Aquaman video above.

As for Justice League, the film currently enjoys a 4.18 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote on here. You can see Aquaman along with the rest of the League hit the big screen on November 3, 2017.