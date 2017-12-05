‘Justice League’: Batman Tactical Suit Concept Art Shows Closeup Details

Batman fans, you can now get a closer look at the new Tactical Batman suit that Ben Affleck wore in Justice League, in the photo below! The Image comes by way of thanks to another Instagram post by concept artist Jerad S. Marantz:

Marantz has revealed several pieces of Justice League concept art involving both the Batman suit and Parademon designs he worked on for the film. It’s pretty impressive when you really see it in detail, so make sure you check those out, below:

As for the Batman Tactical suit: it looks good, for sure, but in the grand scheme of the movie, it didn’t really do much or have very “tactical” use against the forces of Steppenwolf. It’s a nitpick, perhaps, but whenever Batman dons a new suit, we like it to be for a distinct purpose.

