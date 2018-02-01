‘Justice League’ Helped Time Warner Beat Q4 Expectations

…Welp, you can’t call it a total loss. Justice League turned out to move the needle in the right direction for Warner Bros. and parent company Time Warner pull better-than-expected earnings for Q4 2017.

Deadline has the breakdown of the numbers, reporting that Time Warner revenue grew 9% ($8.6B), while operating income grew 13% ($1.9B). The Warner Bros. division increased revenue from $3.87B to $4.05B, year-over-year, with HBO also rising from $1.49B to $1.68B.

To date, Justice League has earned approximately $655M worldwide, with $228M of that made in domestic earnings. That still makes the film the lowest earner among the DC Extended Universe releases – and a somewhat lackluster followup to Wonder Woman‘s $821M haul.

More to the point: Justice League has (ironically enough) deepened the hole of bad branding stigma hanging over the DCEU. Now there are arguments over the release of Zack Snyder’s original cut of the film; fan uncertainty about the what films are coming when, and what the larger storyline plans are; and a shakeup of the executive staff over at WB and DC Films.

So… while the executives at Time Warner may be satisfied, there’s still a long way to go toward making the fanbase feel the same way.

Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th, and Blu-ray on March 13th. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corpsin 2020.