GOG Giving Away 3 Classic 1990s Games for Free

GOG is giving away not just one, not just two, but three classic and nostalgic 1990s games for free until May 8. Normally, each classic PC game is locked behind a purchase on the digital storefront. Meanwhile, each classic PC game is not currently available on Steam or the Epic Games Store. In fact, each is a GOG exclusive, so there’s no reason not to take advantage of these free offers, as you can’t get the games elsewhere even if you wanted to pay for them to have them in your preferred library.

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All three nostalgic PC games in question were developed by X LanD Computer Games, a Polish studio that no longer exists. The first of these three free PC games is The Adventures of Robbo. This was technically a 1989 game, but only in Poland. It didn’t come to the United States until 1993. Joining it in the giveaway are 1990’s Hearthlight and 1992’s Electro Man.

Electro Man

Electro Man is an MS-DOS exclusive platformer, and it was a landmark release because it is often cited as the first professional-level PC game to be made in Poland. Upon release, in Poland, it was met with critical acclaim. Beyond Poland, it received a mediocre reception.

In the game, you play as a man named Jacek, who lives on a human-populated space station. After an alien attack leaves most dead, including his family, Jacek — who had fled — returns to the base a cyborg seeking revenge.

Heartlight

Heartlight is a puzzle game that debuted in 1990 in Poland before coming to the United States in 1994. At release, it was exclusive to Atari 8-bit computers, but it eventually came to other platforms. Upon release, it earned a fairly middle-of-the-road reception.

The game’s premise is quite simple: help an elf named Percival collect hearts and escape various levels. Meanwhile, gameplay is reminiscent of titles like Boulder Dash and Supaplex.

The Adventures of Robbo

The Adventures of Robbo debuted in 1989 in Poland, but didn’t come to the United States until 1993. It is another puzzle game, and was a breakout hit in Poland. Upon release, it earned a fairly middling response, but it is a cult classic in Poland specifically.

Similar to Heartlight, The Adventures of Robbo was heavily inspired by Boulder Dash, and also similar to Heartlight, it sees you moving through levels — planets — as a robot collecting bolts and avoiding death.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.