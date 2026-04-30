Hogwarts Legacy Now Free for All Harry Potter Fans

Hogwarts Legacy is now free for all Harry Potter fans, ahead of its rumored sequel and ahead of the Harry Potter HBO TV show premiering later this year. This is not the first time the Harry Potter game has been given away for free by developer Avalanche Software and publisher WB Games, but it is the first time in 2026. That said, while the free download is available to anyone, you will need a PC capable of running the game to take advantage of the offer.

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Between now and May 3, the open-world action RPG from Warner Bros. is 100% free to download and keep, perpetually, on the Epic Games Store. For those who do not know, an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, so even those without a PC to play the game on should create an account and claim this free download because this could change in the future, and if it does, you will have one of this generation’s most popular games waiting for you.

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One of the Best-Selling Games of All Time

The aforementioned duo released Hogwarts Legacy back in 2023, as a prequel set about 100 years before the events of the books/movies. Upon release, it garnered an 84 on Metacritic, and became the best-selling game of the year. In fact, it ranks as the 19th best-selling video game of all time.

Those who haven’t played it yet, now is a good time because it looks like its sequel is going to be revealed very soon, and will probably be released next year. Whether the two games will be narratively connected remains to be seen. They probably won’t be, but it can’t hurt to have that continuity to enhance the experience of playing the sequel, which is also supposedly going to tie into the aforementioned HBO TV show.

Those who do decide to check out Hogwarts Legacy for free via the Epic Games Store should expect a runtime of about 25 to 50 hours, depending on how much core side content is engaged with and how much exploration you do. Completionists who want to see every pixel of the game and do everything it has to offer will need more like 70 to 75 hours with the Harry Potter game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.