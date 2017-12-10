‘Justice League’: Ray Fisher Shares New Cyborg Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Justice League star Ray Fisher recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photo – and gave fans a look at one of the film’s most sought-after deleted scenes.

The photo, which you can check out below, shows Victor Stone in his pre-Cyborg days, playing in a snow-covered football game for Gotham City University.

While Cyborg‘s football game made it into one of Justice League‘s initial trailers, the scene ended up being cut from the finished film. Granted, there are a lot of deleted scenes that Justice League fans wish they could see, but a lot of fans have rallied around this sequence in particular. Not only would the sequence have been visually stunning, but it would have given general audiences a deeper look into Cyborg’s origin story.

Nevertheless, Fisher is aware of the impact that his storyline made with audiences – particularly those with disabilities.

“I’ve had lots of fans who come out and say ‘Listen, I can relate to Cyborg because I lost a limb,’ or ‘I have this cochlear implant,’” Fisher said earlier this year. “It’s one of those things when you actually start seeing it, when you actually start hearing about it, that made Cyborg more relevant to me than I think he ever had been up to that point.”

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam! on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.