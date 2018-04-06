Justice League Dark Director On How The Film Will Differ From Other Comic Movies

This year, all eyes on the DC Extended Universe and its set of upcoming releases. In less than a month, Wonder Woman will rush into theaters to give the iconic heroine her first live-action solo flick. Then, a few months after that, Warner Bros. take on Justice League will enter cinemas. Future features such as Aquaman, The Flash, The Batman, and many more are relying on these two films to sit well with fans and critics. And, if all does go well, then movies like Justice League Dark will get a chance to show off their genre-bending stories.

Recently, the director of Warner Bros. and its future live-action take on the Dark Universe gave an update on the film. Doug Liman spoke with CinemaBlend about how the fantastical movie will be more intimate than its heavy-handed counterparts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think people will be surprised how character driven and how intimate Justice League Dark is — in kind of a field of bloated comic book movies. We’ve found a way to do something that’s actually really personal and small, and that’s my goal,” Liman revealed.

“[My new movie] The Wall is about character. The scenario allows me to dive into what I think is… I just love people! I love putting people in crazy situations. For John Constantine, we have an amazing set-up for him for Justice League Dark that’s really human.”

Liman’s update already has fans feeling more confident about Justice League Dark given the film’s slow-going development. Fuillermo del Toro spent a long time building the project up before he exited and made way for Liman’s entrance. Since the new director was brought in, news about the film have been in short supply. The most recent reports about the film still suggest characters like John Constantine, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and more will be folded into the feature.

Shorty after being brought on to the film, Liman did gush over his interest in Justice League Dark with IGN. When asked if he was excited to get to work, Liman said, “Yeah, I mean first of all, I love those characters, and I love Warner Bros., and I love [producer] Scott Rudin, and it’s — and you know, I get asked to come in and do things that are “unconventional.” If people want conventional, they don’t come to me. It’s why doing Invisible was like right up my alley — because how can you be conventional when there aren’t even conventions that exist?”

For now, there is no set released date tied to Justice League Dark.

Justice League: Geoff Johns Comments On What DC Films Need To Succeed / Does The New Trailer Hint At Another Hero Joining? /Justice League Trailer Coming to Theaters

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, based on a story by Snyder and Terrio, and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons, and Ciarán Hinds.