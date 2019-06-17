Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at Young Darkseid

Once upon a time, Justice League was supposed to have a cameo from classic DC Comics villain Darkseid, though those plans eventually fizzled through the magic of filmmaker. Now, Justice League director Zack Snyder has taken to Vero — a social platform he’s used plenty of times in the past to be candid with fans — to share a look at how Darkseid would have looked in the film.

“Speaking of Father’s Day,” Snyder posted with the picture. “Here’s the king daddy #UxasandtheAntilife.”

It’s not immediately clear what the shared still is from — whether its a piece of concept art or finished frame from a visual effects vendor. Earlier in the day, Snyder had shared a quick glimpse at a deleted scene between Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and his father.

It’s not the first time Snyder teased Darkseid’s involvement in Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe. In fact, he previously admitted that his plans were for Darkseid to murder Amy Adam’s Lois Lane, setting up the Knightmare future seen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“The truth is that the ‘Knightmare Sequence’ in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained – is that a surprise? And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation],” the filmmaker said. “And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg – there’s only half of him because of whatever happened – they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce… those were the things that we were dealing with. And the studio, they were still sort of into the big look, but the deep depth about how and why everyone was mad at each other…”

