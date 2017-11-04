Justice League: First Look At Cyborg’s Sonic Cannon

Today, Warner Bros. released a new image from Justice League. The new image features Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Each hero is poised for battle, but a close look at Cyborg’s left hand reveals the character’s signature weapon.

The left hand has taken on the form of Cyborg’s “sonic cannon.” The weapon is part o Cyborg’s many technological upgrades. The cannon was first introduced in DC Comics as a “white noise cannon,” but the popular Teen Titans cartoon gave it the simpler “sonic canon” name. In the cartoon, Cyborg would often punctuate the use of the sonic canon by exclaiming his signature catchphrase, “Booyah!”

Take a look at the full photo below.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

via Batman-News