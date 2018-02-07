Home Computer Does Better Job Removing Henry Cavill’s Mustache Than ‘Justice League’ Did

One of the most unexpected breakout stars of Justice League was none other than the “Superman Mustache” – aka that infamously expensive facial hair that Superman actor Henry Cavill had to keep for those equally infamous Justice League reshoots under Joss Whedon.

Well, after all the “Mustachegate” controversy over how Warner Bros. and the Justice League filmmakers handled the Superman mustache issue (or rather, didn’t handle it), there’s more embarrassment to be had – as you can see in the video above.

YouTuber “Deep Fakes” has apparently created a facial effects algorithm that is capable of some top-grade face swapping or other facial visual effects – such as, removing Henry Cavill‘s mustache for those Justice League reshoots. In order to illustrate the ease with which the algorithm works, the video uses a hilarious beard trimmer emoji and actual real footage of Cavill in interviews and removes the mustache in real-time, while the split-screen format allows you to compare the finished effect to the real picture.

As you can see in the YouTube comments, a lot of fans acknowledge that this Deep Fakes algorithm produces a better result than what they saw in Justice League. There’s a counter-argument that time was the determining factor in how the mustache removal turned out – but the effects of this Deep Fakes method seem simple and instantaneous to achieve.

If nothing else, this video is a compelling application for movie studios to take notice of a tool that could help save them millions – and after the case of WB, a lot of public humiliation, as well. However, one thing that may trip up the cause: it seems Deep Fakes is also getting swamped in controversy, for using their facial-swapping tech to create faux celebrity porn videos. Apparently they’re casting a wide net, marketing this algorithm…

In any event, add this much-improved Superman face to the list of “would’a, should’a, could’a” wishes that will forever hang over Justice League.

