‘Justice League’ Star Jason Momoa’s Lifelong Dream Is To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is already one of the early favorites from Justice League, and the actor is hoping to use that platform for one thing in particular.

That would be getting to be a host on NBC’s long-running Saturday Night Live. Momoa has yet to host the comedy sketch show, and in a recent interview, he proclaimed how much the hosting gig would mean to him.

“It is the most important…I don’t want an Oscar,” Momoa told ExtraTV. “I don’t want an award for anything. I’ll give all my action figures back. All I ever want, all I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life, like the only thing me and my wife love, since I was a kid I love SNL, and it is my goal, I’m going to get on that s*** next year for Aquaman. I love, I love SNL, so that’s definitely my dream come true.”

Affleck told him he should’ve done it this year since Justice League is about to release, but it seems he is waiting for Aquaman to hit in 2018 for his big chance. Either way, Saturday Night Live ought to jump at that, as Momoa seems like he would be game for pretty much anything, and would make for an entertaining host.

Momoa’s Justice League co-star Gal Gadot hosted earlier this season and pretty much knocked it out of the park. She even teamed up with Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon for a Wonder Woman sketch that immediately went viral, and had a slew of other successful sketches. The musical guest was Sam Smith.

Affleck is also no stranger to the Saturday Night Live stage. He’s hosted the show five separate times from 2000 to 2013, making him a part of the elite 5 timers club. That club includes entertainers like Bill Murray, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Tina Fey, and Scarlett Johannson just to name a few.

Up next for SNL is host Tiffany Haddish with musical guest Taylor Swift, which will air on November 11. After that Chance the Rapper will host with musical guest Eminem on November 18.

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17.