Jim Lee Praises ‘Justice League’ As A Step In The Right Direction For The DCEU

The latest DC Comics movie from Warner Bros. is being praised by fans and thrashed by critics, and the co-publisher of the comic company is siding with the fans.

Superstar artist and DC Entertainment executive Jim Lee praised Justice League on his Instagram page.

“Movie is a ton of fun and draws inspiration from a lot of different DC Comics. One of which is the New 52 Justice League origins storyline! Henry Cavill shines as Superman who smiles and radiates hope and heroism. Ezra Miller as the Flash is scene-stealingly hilarious and makes me want to see Flashpoint stat! Gal Gadot is amazing as one of the founders of the team as Wonder Woman and the scene involving her lasso and Aquaman is the very best. Still cracks me up every time. Like I said, a lot of fun for the whole family and a move in the right direction for the DCEU!”

As one of the guiding voices of the DC Universe, Lee helped shepherd in the new wave of storytelling alongside Geoff Johns in their Justice League run. A lot of the new movie is based on their storyline, especially the film’s opening scenes where Batman is tracking down Parademons.

While Lee has a vested interest in the movie’s success, Justice League is definitely a different direction for DC Films. It maintains the levity and optimism of Wonder Woman while maintaining the high stakes of Batman v Superman.

We’ll see how the world receives the film now that it’s playing in theaters.