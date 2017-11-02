New ‘Justice League’ Milk Magazine Covers Revealed

The Justice League are everywhere these days, but one of their best covers just hit newsstands in Japan.

The superhero group graces the cover of Milk #164, a Japanese magazine. The issue ships with two covers, with the first featuring the group in full costume. The League strikes a pose, sure, but it isn’t anything you haven’t seen before. The better of the two covers though features the heroes in regular clothes, which is an odd statement but once you see the cover it makes sense.

So why is a business suit and leather jacket better than full-on Batman costume? Well, one it’s just a nice change visually, but the group’s poses give a much better indicator of their personalities here. Wonder Woman is all business and stands at the center of the group with her arms folded. Flash is hunched a bit and can’t contain his smirk. Aquaman is all business as well on the far right and is giving a stare that, well, let’s just say you don’t want to be the fool that crosses him.

Batman is wearing a dark blue suit and shows a hint of a smile, something that fans never thought they’d see. Cyborg is sporting the most heroic stance of the group but is still somewhat approachable.

Of course, there is one person missing from the photo, but it’s not shocking to see Superman MIA. The hero who inspired the Justice League is still not among the living as far as the DC cinematic universe is concerned, but fans are excited to see how (and if) that changes by the film’s end.

You can view both covers in the images above.

The wait is almost over for DC fans, who have been anticipating seeing their favorite heroes unite onscreen. Thanks to Wonder Woman, the momentum seems to be on Warner Bros. and DC’s side, and fans are hopeful that they can deliver a movie that keeps the universe moving in the right direction.

Justice League currently holds a 4.16 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote on here.

You can judge the film for yourself when Justice League lands in theaters on November 17.