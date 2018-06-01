Here’s Why ‘Justice League’ Didn’t Show The Flash’s Second Suit

More and more details about Justice League – namely, Zack Snyder’s original plan for the film – have gradually been coming to light. But as it turns out, there’s a specific reason why one thing didn’t make it into the actual film.

In a series of recent comments on Vero, Snyder revealed that Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) was expected to get a second suit within the film, which would be gifted to him by Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wayne Tech.

But as it turns out, we weren’t actually supposed to see it within the film, Snyder’s goal was to let whoever directs the upcoming The Flash solo film have create freedom with it.

While the possibility of a second Flash suit has surely hit a cord with some DC fans, Snyder’s justification for it makes quite a lot of sense. Especially considering the different evolutions that the Flash movie has endured over the past few years, earning an array of different directors and titles, this idea of not setting things in stone is probably for the best.

Last year, the film began to be dubbed Flashpoint, leading plenty to assume that it would pit Barry in a DC Extended Universe-changing adventure. But in recent months, rumors have suggested that the film could be back to being The Flash, and possibly become a much smaller scale story in the progress. Essentially, time will only tell what The Flash – and the suit that its titular character wears – ends up looking like. But either way, it sounds like the film’s newly-minted directors are excited to bring the whole thing to life.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” co-director John Francis Daley explained earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” co-director Jonathan Goldstein added.

