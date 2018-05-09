DC Comics Kills One of its Biggest Villains

The DC Universe began a new chapter this week, as the most powerful heroes in the comics were brought together to save the universe in Justice League: No Justice #1. The issue ends with a massive twist, killing off one of the biggest villains in the entire DC canon, and potentially destroying our world in the process.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Justice League: No Justice #1…

No Justice begins with the Green Lantern Corps explaining that a hole has been ripped in the Source Wall, making the universe vulnerable to complete and utter destruction. This causes Brainiac to invade Earth and take on teams like the Justice League, Titans, Teen Titans, and Suicide Squad.

Much to everyone’s surprise however, Brainiac wasn’t acting as a villain. With the Source Wall broken, every planet in the universe is vulnerable, including his own. Brainiac took the members of the four teams from Earth not as a way to destroy out world, but a way to help save it.

Unfortunately, not everyone knew of Brainiac’s heroic plans, and that led to his surprising death.

That’s right, Brainiac is dead, and all because of Suicide Squad leader Amanda Waller.

Brainiac took the various heroes and explained that a group of ancient beings known as the Four Brothers re-entered our universe through the tear in the source wall, and they would be consuming the worlds in their path one by one. The villain explained to Superman that the teams of Earth are predictable, so he was forming them into a new group of teams that were tailored specifically to fighting each of the Four Brothers.

When Brainiac’s ship brought all of the heroes to his planet, face-to-face with one of the brothers, the all-knowing villain began laying out his plan for how these teams would work, and how they would save everything. However, as soon as he started speaking, his brain began to overload, causing his head to explode.

This happened because, back on Earth, Amanda Waller had her own plan in mind. She stole all of the most powerful psychics on the planet, and hooked them up to a machine so she could access Brainiac’s mind and see what he was thinking. Waller thought that Brainiac had kidnapped or killed the planet’s heroes, so this was her idea to save them.

That didn’t exactly work out, as Brainiac was the only one who knew the secret to defeating the Four Brothers. Now, Superman and the other heroes are heading into a battle they’ve got no idea how to win.

Justice League: No Justice #1 is currently on sale online and at your local comic book shop.