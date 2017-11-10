Superman Joins the Justice League in Behind-The-Scenes Photo

At this point, everybody knows that Superman will return to join Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the team when Justice League hits theaters next weekend. Still, seeing the Man of Steel next to the rest of the heroes is enough to get any comic fan excited.

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the film has surfaced online, and Henry Cavill’s Superman has taken his place alongside his other companions.

This image, which comes from Justice League: The Official Collectors Edition Magazine, first appeared on Reddit this week. The members of the Justice League, including Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), all join Superman for what looks to be a celebratory cast photo.

All six of the heroes are donning their costumes, with the exception of Cyborg. Since the suit worn by Ray Fisher is largely computer generated, a simple photo only captures the tight motion capture suit that he films in.

Joining the league are three of the creators that helped bring the film to life. Director Zack Snyder stands on the far left and his inclusion likely means that the photo was taken during the principle photography phase of filming, given that Joss Whedon was brought on to direct the reshoots.

Producer Charles Roven stands in the middle of the group, while DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns stands all the way to the right, holding Aquaman’s trident.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.