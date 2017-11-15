‘Justice League’: Two Post-Credits Scenes Confirmed

The first reactions to Justice League are now online, with critics and other media figures taking to Twitter to share their initial opinions of DC Films’ big superhero team-up event film.

Along with the Justice League reactions we’ve also gotten some additional insights into the movie — including the ever-important question of post-credits scenes:

Friendly reminder that We will get TWO #JusticeLeague post credits scene. Not ONE but TWO. pic.twitter.com/ikenu5YYE0 — #WonderGal (@amazonheroicon) November 10, 2017



And yes, stay in your seats to the post and end credits. (Yes, there are two) Don’t let anyone spoil them for you beforehand. #JusticeLeague @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017



There are already rumors circulating about what Justice League‘s post-credits are all about, With speculation ranging from a button scene that introduces the Green Lantern Corps to a scene that will set up the next phase of villains in the DCEU.

Whatever the case may be, the important thing is that viewers need to stay patient and sit through the credits sequence of Justice League all the wy to the end. With a two-hour runtime, they’ll still have less of a time commitment than the average Marvel movie.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.