‘Justice League’ Promo Unveils Brand-New Footage

It looks like Warner Bros. isn’t done giving out footage of Justice League. Over on Twitter, the film’s official account shared a new promo for the film, and it features a bit of new footage featuring Bruce Wayne and his new teammates. You can check out the video above!

The short clip focuses on Batman and his search for some warriors. The footage starts with Bruce Wayne dressed down in his civilian attire. The hero is standing in front of a table with the rest of the Justice League sat around him, and Bruce makes his appeal for help.

“I am building an alliance. There are enemies coming. I need warriors,” the man says. Surprisingly enough, Aquaman looks less-than-excited by the proposition.

As the promo continues, fans are given a look at the Flash, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the team as they come together. Barry Allen has a minor crisis when he tells the gang he is just used to running really fast and pushing people, but Wonder Woman’s telling smile proves she thinks the speedster is adorable.

By the clip’s end, fans are given a close-up shot of Cyborg taking off into the sky while Aquaman skewers some Parademons with his trusty trident. The final scenes show Wonder Woman facing down some criminals in a museum around Paris, and the heroine gets hit with the butt of a gun. The clip cuts to Alfred who says the poor guy must not have thought the move through as Wonder Woman then comes back and blasts the guys away with her arm braces.

The new promo comes shortly after Justice League dropped a full-length trailer on fans this weekend. You can check out ComicBook’s coverage of the release here!

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.