Justice League Snyder Cut Designer Reveals Epic Darkseid Concept Art

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last month, and DCEU fans were pleased with the four-hour film, which gave room for more characters than the original cut. One character fans were especially excited to see was Darkseid, the famous villain who was played by Ray Porter in the film. Recently, concept artist Jerad Marantz has been sharing some cool images from his work on the film, and his latest features an epic look at Darkseid.

"Here's the concept model I did of #Darkseid for Zack Snyder‘s justice league. It was a huge honor to take on this character. I build a lot of my characters in Z brush and this was a great way to work. I did a lot of different costume options with some repeated stroke brushes. I made a couple of different low poly pieces and rolled them over the surface of the body. Great way to find some happy accidents. I used the move brush to stretch A few pieces here and there. I had an incredible time working with costume designer Michael Wilkinson. He truly is one of the best in the business," Marantz wrote on Instagram. You can check out the concept art in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jsmarantz (@jsmarantz)

Recently, the disappointing news broke that Warner Bros. was no longer moving forward with their The New Gods film, which was set to be directed by Ava DuVernay. It was suggested that part of the reason they chose to put the movie on the back burner was because of Darkseid's appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

You can check out HBO Max's description of the Snyder Cut here: "In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.