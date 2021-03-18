First Look at Justice League: Justice Is Gray Version of Snyder Cut Revealed

✖

Justice League’s Snyder Cut is getting a Justice is Gray edition on HBO Max. The platform put out a trailer for the black and white version of the director’s wildly-popular film. For those wondering, the theatrical cut, this week’s HBO Max release, and this greyscale effort bring the count to three. But, there are reportedly even more cuts of the film that Snyder has in his possession. For the most ardent fans, the black and white version of this one is sought after because it contains things like more of Jared Leto’s Joker. People might have noticed that the “we live in a society” drop was actually not in the completed Snyder Cut. However, the director told Wonder Meg that the small moment between Leto’s character and Ben Affleck’s Batman would be making its way to the Justice is Gray edition of the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray coming soon to @HBOMax. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/tT4GGngktI — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 21, 2021

“What I was trying to do was a second [Joker scene] for the black-and-white version, for the charity version of the movie,” Snyder explained with Wonder Meg. “There’s a second ending of the movie, of the Jared Leto scene, just slightly different. I included that line.”

Recently, Snyder also talked about those Batman and Joker interactions with Beyond the Trailer. It would seem that the fans weren’t the only ones who really enjoyed the back and forth.

"The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder told the outlet. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

