Justice League Composer Danny Elfman Says Zack Snyder Didn’t Finish the Snyder Cut

Justice League fans are still asking to see Zack Snyder‘s version of the film, but such a version may not exist. Composer Danny Elfman replaced Junkie XL on Justice League after Joss Whedon took over directing. He says he doesn’t think Snyder ever completed his version of the fim. “Well, the thing is, he never finished it,” Elfman said on an episode of The Big Reviewski podcast. “So, I don’t know quite how they’d do [a Snyder cut]. He had a tremendous tragedy, which forced him to not finish the film. I don’t quite understand this, because it wasn’t like he was fired, and that there is a Director’s Cut that is a finished movie and that the studio fired him and then hired Joss.”

The idea that Snyder never finished his take on the film backs up a report that broke earlier today. The report suggests that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service. One insider is quoted as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work. Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, and one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker.

The “Day of Justice” event held on the second anniversary of Justice League‘s theatrical debut encouraged fans to tweet with the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag to draw the attention of Warner Bros. and make the studio aware of the demand to see the Snyder Cut. Organizers felt that the upcoming launch of HBO Max was a prime opportunity to give the fans what they want and draw attention to the new streaming service. Fans took the participation of Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher as an encouraging sign.

Do you think there’s still hope for the Snyder Cut? Do you think it’s true that Snyder never finished his version of the film? Let us know what you think in the comments.

