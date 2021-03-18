Zack Snyder's Justice League Designer Confirms Movie Sets Up Ambitious Sequels

✖

The production designer on Zack Snyder's Justice League has confirmed the director's ambitious sequel plans. It took fans years to get Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut, and some remain hopeful that Snyder's planned sequels will follow, even as Snyder distances himself from the idea. Snyder does still have storyboards from his time developing his DC Comics film saga, revealing much of what was planned. Justice League production designer Patrick Tatopoulos told CinemaBlend about how the film plants seeds for the projected sequels, referencing Zack Snyder's long-term plans for Darkseid's dreaded anti-life equation, Batman's Knightmare vision, and the Batmobile.

"I mean, I’ll tell you, the Anti-life Equation, that moment is where you get to the next level. The next world is a much bigger world," he said. "What Zack had done, and I can’t stop describing it, but in his office at Warners, he had these gigantic boards on the wall where he's starting to draft the three movies like this. And I thought that was unbelievable. I went and visited that thing, and it was basically, yes, it was laying it down … the hints of what's coming next. It's like the Knightmare. Batman’s Knightmare. All those things that you plant seeds with a much bigger plan. So this was drafted. … We are defining what the future is by simply planting the seeds of something that can grow.

"I will give you a simple example based on a very practical thing. The Batmobile, when you first see it, for example, it is the Batmobile. It’s got his own aesthetic. But there is tons of stuff in there that are, I would call them gadgets or whatever you want to call them, that will not be revealed with the first movie. They won't be revealed on the second one. There may be a reveal in the third one. But it's already there, because for example, the way it's designed, it's a folded origami car. Meaning the way it falls, the way it changes are all those things we can play in the future. So we do create that way officially on a franchise like this when the movie is calling for more sequels. You’ve got to think that way."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.