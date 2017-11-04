These ‘Justice League’ Varsity Jackets Will Be Gone In a Flash

These Justice League varsity jackets are amazing, but you’ll have to act quickly if you want to order once since only 12-60 units of each jacket will be up for grabs.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The jackets are part of an entire Justice League collection at Shoe Palace, which also includes a hoodie, crewneck shirt, and even a pair of Batman-themed running shoes. The jackets are clearly the star of the show though, with designs inspired by Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Superman. Each one is made with “hand picked custom wool” with patches on the front, sleeves, and back. They are crazy expensive at $600 – but with such low stock they will likely sell quickly anyway (apparently, the Aquaman style is the most limited of the series). If you have the means, head on over to Shoe Palace and grab the varsity jacket for your favorite Justice League superhero while you can. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

If you miss out on the varsity jackets, or they are out of your price range, don’t fret – you can still get your hands on these awesome leather Justice League jackets. You can always go with the affordable Justice League jacket styles at Hot Topic as well.