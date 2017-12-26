Zack Snyder Fans Launching an Entire Website to Support ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut

DC Extended Universe fans are taking their campaign for a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League to the next level.

A new website dedicated to the pursuit of a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, ForSnyderCut.org, is set to launch in just over five days. Visiting the website now will bring up a countdown clock and message stating that the website is still under construction.

The website is an escalation of a campaign that started with a Change.org petition begun and supported by fans who were disappointed with the edit made to Justice League by director Joss Whedon and the new score provided by Danny Elfman:

“The DC Extended Universe is based on DC comics, a brand of comic books that writes superheroes, villains and other characters from different backgrounds with different backstories and motivations, that are relatable to the reader with themes that mirror the real world, for example, Man of Steel was the first entry in the the DC Extended Universe, the film revolved around an alien trying to find his place in the world, while dealing with his past, alien origins, superhuman abilities and a plot that revolved around first contact with an alien civilization, while the sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice revolved around the existence of an alien and his purpose in the world, how humanity reacted to him, how they were divided and ultimately united, because ofnhim, the different philosophies, ideologies and motivations of a man coming to gripes with his past, the reality of aliens living amongst humans and the realization that such alien could be dangerous, a man with a childhood trauma, who wants to get rid of abusive figures and who realizes that power is not innocent and the perception of humans towards the alien in question. Justice League is the culmination of the alien’s story and the beginning of a new chapter in the DC Extended Universe. Fans have been waiting for years, while others have waited decades for the film to finally arrive on the silver screen. The 2hr runtime is disrespectful towards Zack Snyder’s vision and towards the fans who have waited for more than a year to see the alien’s story come to an end.”

The petition was recently hacked, giving fans a false sense of victory, but it’s apparent that they have not be dissuaded from their quest.

