Ray Fisher Releases Phone Call With Investigator Over Justice League Claims

Days after it was revealed Ray Fisher has been removed from the script of Warner Brothers' upcoming The Flash feature, the Justice League star has released an audio recording in regards to WarnerMedia's recent investigation into crew involved with the DC Comics team-up film. In the clip — shared to Fisher's Twitter profile Friday evening — the investigator praises Fisher's willingness to come forward, especially when, as the investigator says, he has much to lose by doing so.

"Here is a clip from my final conversation with @WarnerMedia's independent investigator on December 11th, 2020," Fisher tweeted. "Hopefully it lends itself to the truth of the investigation, and to the credibility of my current claims against Walter Hamada's dangerous behavior."

Earlier this month, Hamada agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of DC Films through 2023. Shortly after that news was released, Fisher went public by saying he refused to work with the studio exec in light of the Justice League investigation. Fisher was subsequently scrubbed from The Flash film starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton.

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” Fisher said in his latest statement. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo—and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

He added, “On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot—with a clear conscience—participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada. The reasoning behind that declaration was twofold: 1) Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns. 2) Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Picture’ September 4th statement to The Wrap.”

The theatrical release of Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit the service this March.