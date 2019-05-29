Kaley Cuoco Shares New Harley Quinn Poster, Confirms Fall 2019 Premiere

DC Universe currently has its focus on the brand new Swamp Thing series, but soon it will be time for the rise of Harley Quinn, and the show’s star Kaley Cuoco is giving fans something to tide them over. Cuoco, who will voice Quinn in the new animated series, revealed a brand new poster for the project on her Instagram, which shows Quinn sporting her patented red and blue hair and some colorful eye shadow to match. Due to the mascara running down her face it seems maybe she’s been crying, but then again that could just be a style choice, as she is far from sad in the poster.

In fact, she’s quite giddy about the poor sap she’s pummeling with a baseball bat, and while we don’t envy them in any way, their blood does spell out Fall 2019 on Harley’s arm, so…you know, there’s that. You can check out the full poster below.

The mature animated series already delivered a stellar teaser trailer, giving us our first chance to hear Cuoco’s Harley. It has a tinge of familiarity but also very much stands apart from other interpretations, and this has quickly become one of DC Universe’s most anticipated debuts. It doesn’t hurt that the series will also feature Alan Tudyk voicing the Joker, and we can’t wait to hear them play off each other in the show.

The cast of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep), Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU).

You can check out the official description below.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn hits later this fall.

Are you excited for Harley Quinn? Let us know in the comments!