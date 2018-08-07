Here’s What Kate Beckinsale Could Look Like as Catwoman

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 45th birthday last week and now a fan has offered up a belated birthday present by imagining Beckinsale in a key role from the DC Universe, Catwoman.

BossLogic created an image of what Beckinsale could look like as the Batman villain and love interest if the cat burglar ever made her way into the DC Extended Universe.

While the idea of casting Beckinsale as Catwoman is popular with fan artists, there have been no rumors of Beckinsale playing Catwoman or any indication that the actress would be interested in the role. However, Beckinsale was, at one time, being considered for the role of DC Comics’ Wonder Woman. Last year, she explained why she didn’t jump at the chance.

“The incarnations that I was seeing were…they weren’t this one,” Beckinsale said, referencing the popular 2017 Wonder Woman movie in which Princess Diana was played by Gal Gadot. That pause seems to indicate that the Patty Jenkins-directed film was far superior to whatever version was brought to Beckinsale.

Beckinsale also voiced an aversion to typical superhero costumes, which may keep her out of the genre for good.

“I don’t know if I was desperate to be in a leotard. I’d already done the rubber trousers,” she said, referencing her role as Selene in the Underworld movies. “You have to take in that you have a child at some point and how much could you possibly embarrass them.”

And then, of course, her children would have to live with Wonder Woman as a mother, which could be awkward, saying “If your mother is Wonder Woman, you’re gonna have issues,” though she is glad to see Gadot providing a role model for young girls.

“And now, for my daughter’s generation, they’re not questioning that at all,” she said. “You know, Wonder Woman smacked everybody at the box office…That’s normal to them and that feels like a short period of time for quite a big change. It’s nice to have been part of moving that needle. It’s nice to have that.”

Also, in that same interview, Beckinsale did take note of the many works of fan art depicting her as Catwoman.

“There’s also a very big alternate universe where I’m Catwoman. There’s a lot of that,” she said.

