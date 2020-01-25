Katy Keene Chapter Two Synopsis Released

Katy Keene is preparing for the big premiere on The CW in early February. Now, the network has released the synopsis for another episode. “Chapter Two: You Can’t Hurry Love” follows Katy’s personal life in a bit of a treadmill state. There are other struggles for Josie, Jorge and Pepper to tackle with their respective passions. The CW’s slate is packed at the moment with so many shows lifting off and Arrow getting its swan song. One thing Katy Keene will be bringing some serious glamour to the channel. There is already some crossover action happening with Riverdale one day before Katy Keene‘s big premiere. Viewers should be in for a good time when things get rolling on the 6th. (Check out some images of the premiere right here.)

Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater told Comicbook.com last year how thrilled he was that this series became a focus for The CW. He said, “It is a watershed moment for the company. We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

Here’s the description for the “Book Two” of Katy Keene right below:

With Katy’s (Lucy Hale) personal life in a holding pattern, which everyone seems to know about thanks to the newspapers picking up Pepper’s (Julia Chan) blog, she can’t seem to escape even at work. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) finds a job to help pay the bills but picks up an extra job at a record store, and quickly learns it might be closing, leaving Josie with an idea to help keep it open. Because of Jorge’s (Jonny Beauchamp) outburst at his last audition he finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community. After begging for one last audition and waiting to hear if he got the part, he must decide if he wants to give up performing as Ginger. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds herself low on cash, but is somehow able to secure a warehouse in which she dreams to open up “The Pepper Plant.”

Katherine LaNasa, Zane Holtz, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Hyde also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.

Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Katy Keene premieres February 6th on The CW