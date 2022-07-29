Keanu Reeves Reveals His Least Favorite Superhero

While Keanu Reeves voices Batman in the animated DC League of Super-Pets movie, he admits there's one superhero he likes the least. While Reeves' Batman, Superman (John Krasinski), and the rest of the Justice League star in DC League of Super-Pets, they aren't the main attraction. That honor goes to our heroes' animal sidekicks, like Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart). The voice cast is out doing promotion for the DC animated flick, which led to Keanu Reeves being asked which heroes he enjoys. While naming his favorites, Reeves also namedropped Superman, who he wasn't much of a fan of.

"Yeah, I really loved Batman. As a kid, comic books I was reading were Batman: The Dark Knight, Spider-Man... didn't really follow Superman much," Keanu Reeves told AP Entertainment on the DC League of Super-Pets red carpet premiere.

KEANU IS THE NEW BATMAN… SORT OF – Keanu Reeves, who voices Batman in new animation “DC League of Super-Pets,” reveals his least favorite superhero. pic.twitter.com/x4URRNpSD3 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 14, 2022

The Matrix star went on to add how it's felt playing the Dark Knight: "I don't know, there have been so many incarnations of the character, and it's a character I've always wanted to play. I guess I was just accessing my own internal Batman [laughs]."

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern recently explained to EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

DC League of Super-Pets arrives in theaters on July 29th.