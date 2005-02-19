Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art

Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, revealed a new piece of fan art that shows Reeves as John Constantine with a trench coat in tow. The fan art gives the actor the characters signature blonde hair this time around and it looks good. Although it's highly doubtful that Reeves will get Constantine's iconic blonde look, it's definitely great to hear that he's coming back. You can check out the fan art below!

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

