Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix To Keep Lucifer Going Past Season 5

Fans rallied around Lucifer after it was cancelled by FOX after its third season, and their campaign worked brilliantly, as the show ended up being picked up by Netflix for season four. Season four was well received, and Netflix announced that the show would get a fifth season on the network, though it will be the final season of the show. The good news is that it got bumped up in episodes, but singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson doesn’t just want more episodes in the final season. Instead, she wants the show to go forward with another season, and she made quite the endearing plea on social media.

Clarkson started off by acknowledging she took a bit to join the party, but now thanks to her sister she is completely hooked on the series, and can’t believe it’s going to be ending right after she finally discovered it. For Clarkson, this just won’t do.

“Okay, I’m upset because it took me forever to catch onto this show because I have four children and a lot of jobs and a lot going on, but I cannot believe my sister was like ‘you need to watch this show, you’re going to love this show, you’re going to love this show’, and I kept trying and every time I did there was a kid or something was happening so I never got to,” Clarkson said. “And then I finally started watching it, and then I obsessively watched three seasons in like 4 days.”

#DearNetflix #SaveLucifer

“My husband is so over it probably (laughs) but I love it, and the show is called Lucifer, and I’m so mad because I just found out…because I was so happy because Netflix just picked it up, and so then I started watching season 4 and then I noticed that somebody had said season 5 was the last season, and they were like ‘oh, don’t worry, we added six shows’ so apparently there’s now 16 shows instead of 10 in season 5, but here’s what I need Netflix. Like, what do we need to do to make sure there are more seasons then just season 5,” Clarkson asked.

“Because here’s what happens. I get on a show like late in the game, and it’s amazing, and then people end up going ‘oh, it’s over and it’s canceled and I’m like why, and I’m mad about it. Anyway, if you haven’t watched Lucifer, you should watch it because it’s awesome. The end of season 4, let’s talk about it. It’s so good, and sad, and I’m obsessed, it’s fun,” Clarkson said with a smile.

Regardless of what happens with the show, she wants the entire cast on her show ASAP.

“Anyway, I want them on my show,” Clarkson said. “I want Aimee Garcia on my show. I want all of them on my show. I might have texted Aimee Garcia because we have the same hair guy. Robert Ramos. Roberto Ramos. And I love her, and I love the show. Okay, anyway if you haven’t watched it and you’re like ‘what’s a good show I can watch’, Lucifer, trust.”

“Like the first three seasons I watched on iTunes, like on Apple, well I bought them, I support art,” Clarkson said with a laugh. “And then season 4 and 5 isn’t even coming out until freaking spring or summer of 2020, whatever, but anyway season 4 is on Netflix. Netflix, how about ya’ll go ahead and re-up that. Need you to just do me a solid and continue this greatness. Okay, bye!”

Kelly Clarkson is simply the best, and we’re pretty sure she’s not the only who desperately wants a sixth season of Lucifer, so if you want another season let Netflix know!