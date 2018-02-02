Kevin Conroy Channels Monty Python With The Dark Knight Who Says Ni

Anyone who grew up loving Monty Python has at one time or another played out scenes from one of their classic sketches. My friends and I had the entirety of the ‘Dead Parrot’ memorized and would act it out continually. (Thank lord that cell phones with video capabilities weren’t around then)

The Nerdist got voice actor extraordinaire Kevin Conroy to play along and voice John Cleese‘s head knight from the classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail scene where King Arthur and his knights square off with the Knights that say Ni. Conroy was joined by Alan Burnett (Producer, Batman Beyond) and Paul Dini (writer, Batman: The Animated Series) Get thee a shrubbery and listen to this voice magic.

It’s not the first time that Nerdist got Conroy to voice some different characters – or at least different takes on the character he’s most famous for. Back in September of last year Conroy voiced other Batman’s lines with his own take. Decided by a wheel of Batman, wherever the wheel stopped Conroy had to voice a line from that Batman – Keaton, Affleck and even Will Arnett’s Lego Batman were all there. You can watch it here.

The take on the Python sketch is an excerpt of the fantastic show “Talkin’ Toons” on ProjectAlpha.com with voice actor Rob Paulsen. Rob is an incredibly accomplished voice actor with credits that include basically every animated tv show from your childhod, including TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Animaniacs and so many more.