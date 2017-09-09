Kevin Conroy Reveals His Favorite Movie Batmans

Many see Kevin Conroy‘s take on Batman as the definitive one on the small screen, but what about the big screen?

Batman has had a number of people suit up in the cape and cowl over the years, with actors like Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and now Ben Affleck all taking on the Dark Knight. Everyone has their favorites from that list of course, but who does Conroy see as the best?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am constantly being impressed again by people,” Conroy told ComicBook.com. “Each person who’s put it on, I mean, I like them all, but as I said the one that probably got the balance best was Ben Affleck, but I’m a huge Christian Bale fan and Michael Keaton fan, so I enjoy them all.”

Affleck starred in the divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and while the movie overall was panned, Affleck’s performance (along with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman) was heralded as the film’s saving grace. Many are looking forward to Affleck suiting up once again in this fall’s Justice League.

As for Conroy, he’s been doing this for 25 years now, and there have been many highlights. Still, there is one aspect of it he enjoys above most others.

“Other than interacting with the fans, which is pretty extraordinary,” Conroy said, “I think it’s the fact that, Andrea Romano was the woman who cast most of these. Now it’s a guy named Wes Gleason, but it started out with Andrea. The wonderful thing about what she established was she loves actors, and she loves to surround herself with very generous actors. Ya know actors are people. There are generous ones and selfish ones, mean ones, and nice ones. People you really want to work with and people you really want to kill.”

Working with Andrea heralded much more of the former, fortunately, including one of Batman’s most notorious enemies. “I’ve gotten to work with, I mean Mark Hamill is like a brother to me. I love Mark. We work so well together, but that’s been true of literally dozens of actors that she’s brought in. Clancy Brown, Adrienne Barbeau, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. I mean it’s 25 years of just, you know, Stacy Keach, Dana Delany. You just never know who’s going to walk in the door. God, who am I working with today!”

Hopefully, fans can look forward to even more from Conroy and Hamill, but in the meantime, you can meet Conroy in person this weekend at Wizard World Nashville. You can watch the entire interview in the video above.