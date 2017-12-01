Kevin Smith Wants Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut, Reveals Darkseid Scene

Half the attention around Justice League these days is what’s not on screen as opposed to what is actually there, and Kevin Smith gave his thoughts on what WB should do with that footage.

There’s a growing number of fans who want Warner Bros. to release a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, and you can count Kevin Smith in that contingent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s ridiculous not to. Like show the movie, sell the version of the movie that people are familiar with theatrically, wait six months and then f****** hit em with the Snyder vision, cuz it’s not like, what’s the worst that can happen? Like “you f***** up!” and Warner Bros. is like ‘yeah, I guess’ and it’s in their rear view, they’re working on something else, so it’s just another stream of revenue for them and I think it’d be Bat-s*** crazy pun intended for them to not put out Zack Snyder’s vision”

Smith then gave a few examples that back his feelings on the subject. A recent report listed all the changes WB made from the original Zack Snyder script, several of which made it into the first cut of the movie shown to WB executives. One of these included a look at the ruler of Apokolips himself Darkseid, who is name-dropped in the current theatrical cut but is not seen.

“Changed. Superman joins the fight and teams up with the League to defeat Steppenwolf, however at one point Steppenwolf tries to tempt Superman into joining his army, ready for this? This made me so f****** angry, and we see Darkseid for the first time in Superman’s vision and we see flashes of the nightmare footage that Batman had in Batman v Superman, however, Superman snaps back out of it and delivers the final blow to defeat Steppenwolf”

This was corroborated by someone in the audience, who had seen the previous cut of the movie. What she did not see though is another scene that takes place later. “Deleted. Steppenwolf is killed by Darkseid on Apokolips. Darkseid intends to come to Earth to meet the Kryptonian he says.

Sounds like quite a bit was changed from the original vision, but whether that is a good or bad thing can only be truly revealed if fans have a chance to see Snyder’s unaltered vision.

Hopefully, that comes to pass, but in the meantime, you can watch the current version, as Justice League is in theaters now.