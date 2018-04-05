‘Krypton’ Casts ‘Game of Thrones’s Hannah Waddingham as Jax-Ur

Syfy announced today that they have cast Game of Thrones alumna Hannah Waddingham in the role of Jax-Ur on Krypton.

Jax-Ur, a character previously depicted as male, was most recently played by Mackenzie Gray in Man of Steel.

Formerly one of Krypton’s greatest scientists with deep ties to Krypton’s past, Jax-Ur is now determined to bring radical change to Krypton as leader of the underground terrorist organization, Black Zero.

This is the latest tweak to the mythology which further proves that Krypton does not happen in a universe shared with the DC movies.

Of course, in Man of Steel, the audience was introduced to General Zod, known in the comics as Dru-Zod, played in the film by Michael Shannon. Dru-Zod’s mother, Lyta Zod, is played by Georgina Campbell on Krypton while his grandmother, Alura Zod, is played by Wonder Woman veteran Ann Ogbomo.

Explaining how Philippus could have been on Krypton 200 years ago would have been difficult enough, but the relatively obvious fact that both Ogbomo and Campbell are women of color confirmed for most fans that Shannon, who is white, was unlikely to represent the first post-Krypton generation of Zods.

Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed. With Krypton’s leadership in disarray, Seg-El encounters Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) who warns he’s under the clock to save his beloved world from chaos. Fighting to redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves, Seg is also faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson.

“It’s about the struggle of the House of El and how it redeems its honor,” series star Cameron Cuffe told ComicBook.com. “Very early on in our story though no fault of Seg’s own, he goes from the very top of Kryptonian society, this great House of El, and ends up growing up at the very bottom and having to struggle to survive….The story for Seg is how that symbol starts to mean what it means, and how he grows to fill it.”

Krypton will premiere on March 21 on Syfy. The series is executive produced by David S. Goyer through his Phantom Four banner, alongside Cameron Welsh, who serves as showrunner. In addition to Cuffe, Sipos and Ritson, the show also stars Georgina Campbell, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre and Ian McElhinney.